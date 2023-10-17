ISLANDTON, S.C. (WSAV) – The home that once belonged to convicted murderer Alex Murdaugh has been listed for sale again.

A portion of the sprawling property known as Moselle is available for $1.95 million, according to Crosby Land Company’s website.

The entire Moselle property was sold by the same company earlier this year. Two men bought the entire 1,700-acre farm for more than $2.6 million.

A view of behind the house at the Murdaugh Moselle property is seen during a visit to the crime scene on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, in Islandton, S.C. (Andrew J. Whitaker/The Post And Courier via AP, Pool)

The money from that sale went toward Murdaugh’s legal fees, Buster Murdaugh, Palmetto State Bank and victims in the 2019 boat crash that killed Mallory Beach.

“The Moselle Estate House is a unique property that has the capacity to offer a buyer many potential uses such as a family residence or compound, equestrian pursuits, hobby farm, or just a weekend retreat destination,” the listing reads.

FILE – The gates near Alex Murdaugh’s home in Islandton, S.C., are seen on Sept. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins, File)

The current sale does not include the dog kennels on the property where Murdaugh killed his wife and youngest son, Maggie and Paul, on the night of June 7, 2021. He was found guilty of the killings and given two consecutive life sentences.

Items from the home, including turtle shell lamps and China dishware, were auctioned off back in March.