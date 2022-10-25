SOUTH CAROLINA (WSAV) — WSAV learned new information about the finances of disbarred South Carolina attorney and murder suspect Alex Murdaugh.

Some have questioned how Murdaugh, who says he is broke, pays his legal bills.

News 3 has learned Murdaugh wants to liquidate his 401k to pay his lawyers. He is asking the court to approve selling the stocks to cover the $600,000 in legal fees associated with his criminal and civil cases.

About $300,000 more would go to an account to pay off any of his current or future creditors, including losses in the civil lawsuits.