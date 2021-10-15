Alex Murdaugh waives extradition, will return to South Carolina

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – Alex Murdaugh waived his right to an extradition hearing in Florida Friday and will head back to South Carolina for a bond hearing next week.

The embattled attorney was arrested in Orlando — where he was released from a drug rehabilitation Thursday — for two felony counts of obtaining property by false pretenses connected to the Gloria Satterfield wrongful death settlement case.

The charges stem from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division’s investigation into the misallocation of settlement funds in the death of Satterfield, the Murdaugh family’s housekeeper who reportedly died in a slip and fall accident on their property in 2018.

Murdaugh voluntarily agreed to return to the Palmetto State to face the charges by waiving the hearing. He is expected to appear in court in Columbia on Monday, though a time for his bond hearing has not yet been set.