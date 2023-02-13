WALTERBORO, S.C. (WSAV) – Alex Murdaugh is planning to take the stand in his own defense, a source close to his legal team tells WSAV News 3.

The disbarred attorney is on trial for murder, charged in the deaths of his wife and son, Maggie and Paul.

Though the plan could change, Murdaugh could testify in his murder trial as early as next week.

This would be the first time Murdaugh has talked live about the crimes, his son or his wife, since the murders happened on June 7, 2021.

