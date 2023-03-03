WALTERBORO, S.C. (WSAV) — Alex Murdaugh is set to be sentenced after being found guilty in the double murder of his wife and son Friday.

Murdaugh was accused of fatally shooting his wife, Maggie, with an AR-style rifle and youngest son, Paul, with a shotgun at their Lowcountry home on June 7, 2021.

After over a month of testimony from dozens of witnesses, in less than three hours of deliberation Thursday, jurors convicted Murdaugh on all charges — two counts of murder and two counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

The defense immediately motioned for a mistrial but Judge Newman denied the motion saying the evidence was overwhelming.

“I want to thank the jurors for their service and the justice they delivered to Richard Alexander Murdaugh today. Alex Murdaugh tried one last con to prevent the accountability he has never had to face in his life, but the jury saw through that and properly found he murdered his wife and son in cold blood. This has been a long and exhaustive effort that could only have been achieved with the amazing team I have been fortunate to lead. Each and every one rose to the occasion, and I could not be more proud to serve with of all of them,” lead prosecutor Creighton Waters said during a news conference following the verdict Thursday night.

The state established that Murdaugh was motivated to kill due to his alleged financial crimes and stealing money from his former law firm.

Murdaugh faces a minimum of 30 years and a maximum of life in prison for the murder charges. Prosecutors have previously said that they would seek life in prison without the possibility of parole, sparing Murdaugh the death penalty.

Proceedings will begin at 9.30 a.m. after the court hears victim impact statements.

ALEX MURDAUGH MURDER TRIAL LIVE BLOG:

9:00 a.m. – Alex Murdaugh arrives at the Colleton County courthouse for sentencing in a prison jumpsuit and shackles.

Alex Murdaugh is taken to the Colleton County Courthouse for sentencing on Friday, March 3, 2023. Joshua Boucher/The State/Pool

9:40 a.m. – Court is gaveled into session.

Prosecutor Creighton Waters says the state has no impact statements. Waters opts to offer remarks. He offers condolences to Maggie’s family.

Waters goes on to speak on the evidence saying, “It shows this man to be a cunning manipulator, a man who placed himself above all others, including his family, a man who violated the trust of so many – including his friends, his family, his partners, his profession, but most of all Maggie and Paul.”

Waters asked Judge Clifton Newman to sentence the maximum for both counts.

Defense attorneys say they have no comment, but Alex wants to speak.

“I’m innocent. I would never hurt my wife, Maggie, and I would never hurt my son Pau-Pau,” Murdaugh says while standing.

Judge Clifton Newman asks Murdaugh to prepare for sentencing.

Judge Newman speaks on how troubling the case and trial has been.

“We have a wife who has been killed, murdered, a son savagely murdered, a lawyer, a person from a respected family who has control of justice in this community for over a century… a person whose grandfather’s portrait hanged at the back of the courthouse – that I had to have ordered removed in order to ensure that a fair trial was had,” Newman said of the trial.

Judge Newman asks what Murdaugh meant when he previously said “oh what a tangled web we weave” during prior testimony. Murdaugh replies, “I meant that I lied and continued to lie.”

“The question is, when will it end,” Judge Newman asked. Newman tells Murdaugh that his proclamation that he is innocent could be a part of these continued lies.

Murdaugh again claims he’s innocent. “I respect this court, but I’m telling you I’m innocent. I would never under any circumstances hurt my wife Maggie. And I would never under any circumstances hurt my son Paul Paul,” Murdaugh says.

“And it might not have been you, it might’ve been the monster you become when you take 15, 20, 30, 40, 60 opioid pills,” Newman tells Murdaugh. “Maybe you become another person… the person standing before me was not the person who committed the crime, though it’s the same individual.”

Newman sentences Murdaugh a life sentence each for both Maggie and Paul Murdaugh.

10:12 a.m. – Judge Newman adjourns court.