WALTERBORO, S.C. (WSAV) – All eyes will be on the small South Carolina town of Walterboro come Monday morning when jury selection begins in the double murder trial of disbarred attorney Alex Murdaugh.

Murdaugh is charged with murder in the June 2021 killings of his wife, Maggie, and youngest son, Paul, who were found shot to death near dog kennels at the family’s Colleton County hunting property.

In the trial, the state of South Carolina is expected to argue that Murdaugh committed the murders to hide financial crimes.

Meanwhile, Murdaugh’s attorneys are expected to argue that since the victims were shot with different guns, there had to be a second person involved.

It’s a complicated case that has the country — and the world — watching.

Jury selection will begin Monday morning at 9 a.m. We’re told the selection process could last between two and five days, with the trial lasting roughly three weeks.

