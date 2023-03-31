COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSAV) — Disgraced attorney Alex Murdaugh is being moved to a new facility, the South Carolina Department of Corrections says.

According to officials, Murdaugh’s reception and evaluation process is complete. He has now been moved to the statewide protective custody unit of South Carolina’s maximum security prison.

The specialized unit that Murdaugh will be housed in includes inmates who have validated protective concerns.

He will be in a single 8×10 cell that contains a bed, toilet and sink.