CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A team representing Alex Murdaugh said Sunday the disbarred attorney is looking forward to clearing his name in the killings of his wife and youngest son during a trial set to begin Monday.

Attorneys Dick Harpootlian and Jim Griffin released a joint statement saying they would not provide comment or responses during the murder trial which could last through February 10.

“In order to preserve the integrity of the trial process, our team will not be providing any further statements or responses to anything that occurs at trial, which commences with jury selection tomorrow, Monday, January 23,” his team said.

They went on to say, “We are fully prepared to challenge the State’s allegations, and to demonstrate the weaknesses in the State’s case before a Colleton County jury.”

The legal team said Murdaugh hopes – once his name is cleared of the charges he steadfastly denies – South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson “can finally begin looking for the actual killer or killers of Alex’s beloved wife and son.”

The trial begins with jury selection on Monday at the Colleton County courthouse. News 2 will provide live coverage of the proceedings on its website, counton2.com.