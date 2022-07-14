COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) – Alex Murdaugh has been formally charged with murder in the deaths of his wife and son, Maggie and Paul, state officials announced Thursday.

The former high-profile Hampton County attorney has been indicted for two counts of murder and two counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

The indictments handed up by a grand jury in Colleton County, where the shootings happened, contend Murdaugh killed his wife with a rifle and his son with a shotgun. They include no details on how police linked Murdaugh to the deaths after 13 months of investigation.

More details may be released in a bond hearing, which has not been scheduled.

State officials respond

All the efforts of our office and the law enforcement agencies involved in this investigation have been focused on seeking justice for the victims’ families. We want to thank the State Law Enforcement Division, the attorneys and staff in our office, and everyone who worked on this case for their tireless efforts to gather evidence and follow where it led. We also want to thank the Colleton County Grand Jury for listening to that evidence and for their service to the people of the state. South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson

Over the last 13 months, SLED agents and our partners have worked day in and day out to build a case against the person responsible for the murders of Maggie and Paul and to exclude those who were not. At no point did agents lose focus on this investigation. From the beginning I have been clear, the priority was to ensure justice was served. Today is one more step in a long process for justice for Maggie and Paul. South Carolina Law Enforcement Division Chief Mark Keel

Indictments

