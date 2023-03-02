WALTERBORO, S.C. (WSAV) — A South Carolina grand jury has found embattled former attorney Alex Murdaugh guilty of murdering his wife and son.

Murdaugh was accused of fatally shooting his wife, Maggie, with an AR-style rifle and youngest son, Paul, with a .12-gauge shotgun at their Lowcountry hunting estate on June 7, 2021. The state was able to convince the jury Murdaugh was motivated to kill them due to his alleged financial crimes and stealing money from his former law firm.

Judge Clifton Newman said sentencing will begin at 9:30 a.m. tomorrow morning. Murdaugh faces 30 years to life in prison without parole for each murder charge. He also faces an additional five years in prison for using a gun during a violent crime. The trial is one of the longest in the history of South Carolina.

The defense motioned for a mistrial but Judge Newman denied the motion saying the evidence was overwhelming.

According to the state’s timeline, Maggie and Paul were murdered around 8:50 p.m. that night. Murdaugh took a 12-gauge shotgun and blew Paul’s head off and then turned around and shot Maggie to death several times as she was fleeing the dog kennels.

Jurors sat through 28 days of testimony in this case, visited the crime scene and heard lengthy closing arguments from both sides. Testimony came from local police and South Carolina Law Enforcement Division investigators. Colleton County coroner and a pathologist who performed the autopsy. Murdaugh’s former law partners also took the stand to discuss their friendships with Murdaugh and also their shock when they found out Murdaugh allegedly stole millions from the law firm.

One point the state tried to make was that Murdaugh was a habitual liar and that theory was backed up by Murdaugh himself. Murdaugh’s story admittedly changed every time he sat down with police.

First telling them he wasn’t at the kennels when Paul and Maggie were killed. Instead, he claimed he ate dinner with them, took a nap and then went to check on his ill mom. He says he arrived at his Mom’s house and stayed for around 45 minutes. He spoke to his mom, sat on her bed and watched TV with her caretaker. Then he left for his home. He says

However, the state played a video recorded by Paul — which placed him at the scene minutes before they were killed — several friends and family members identified his voice.

Then when he took the witness stand, he admitted he was at the murder scene just minutes before the slaughter.

His new story was that he drove down to the kennels on a golf cart to meet Paul and Maggie there. He said he stuck around for a short time, grabbed a chicken out of one of the dog’s mouths and then hopped on his golf cart to drive back to the main house.

But the jury didn’t buy it.