WALTERBORO, S.C. (WSAV) — As the double murder trial of disgraced former attorney Alex Murdaugh continues into its fourth week, the state is expected to rest its case soon. Last week, state attorney Creighton Waters said the prosecution could wrap up its case as early as Wednesday.

This week, more witness testimony is expected from SLED experts but the most anticipated testimony could come from Murdaugh’s alleged co-conspirator, Curtis Eddie Smith. Smith could take the stand this week to talk about his relationship with Murdaugh and the financial crimes he was involved in.

So far, prosecutors have focused on data that shows Alex Murdaugh at the scene on the night of the murders and much later than he claimed to be. Evidence also points to a Murdaugh gun being used in the killings.

However, the defense claims the couple had a great marriage and has brought up several witnesses to verify that point.

Day 16 of the trial will resume at 9:30 a.m. on Monday.

ALEX MURDAUGH MURDER TRIAL LIVE BLOG:

9:47 a.m. — Judge Clifton Newman gavels court into session. Two jurors tested positive for COVID-19 and they have been removed from the trial and replaced by two alternates.

The defense and the state agree that delaying the trial could be a safe move to keep others from getting sick. Both said they want to make sure COVID doesn’t spread through the remaining jurors and cause a mistrial.

Newman said he can implement a mask mandate but will not order any social distancing among the jurors.