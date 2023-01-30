WALTERBORO, S.C. (WSAV) — All eyes remain on Walterboro as the double murder trial of embattled former attorney Alex Murdaugh continues into the second week. Murdaugh is accused of murdering his wife and son, Maggie and Paul, at their Colleton County property in June 2021.

During the first week of the trial, nine witnesses took the stand for testimony, and an explosive new video of the second interview of Murdaugh on the night of the murders was introduced.

This week, the jury is expected to find out more about a Snapchat video that could place Alex and Paul at the scene before the killings. Cell phone data may show where everyone was that night and it could affect Alex’s alibi in the case. More witnesses are also expected to testify.

The trial resumes at 9:30 a.m. Monday morning.

11:16 a.m. – The prosecution begins asking Worley follow-up questions about why she chose to prepare diagrams. She responds for reconstructive purposes.

They go on to ask about the bloody footprints in the feed room. The prosecution asks if it was possible that the footprints could have been made after SLED took photos and moved Paul’s body. Worley says it’s possible.

11:07 a.m. – The defense questions SLED agent Worley about the processing of Alex’s clothing from the night of the murders.

11:03 a.m. – Harpootlian asks about how forensic analysts treated footwear evidence and the State objects for argumentative. Judge Newman orders Worley to answer the question.

10:55 a.m. – Harpootlian asks about an officer’s bloody footprint found near Paul’s body in the feed room.

Harpootlian: “Is that preservation of the scene, that your standards require?”

Worley: “Not exactly, no.”

Harpootlian: “Not exactly? Should the police be walking through the scene?”

Worley: “No.”

10:23 – Harpootlian asks about the process of tracking bullet hole projectiles at the crime scene at the dog kennels on the property.

Defense attorney Dick Harpootlian begins asking Worley to determine the angle at which the bullets were fired based on where the bullet holes were located inside the feed room. Harpootlian asks Worley to further examine the evidence collected.

10:17 a.m. – The jury returns from break. Several pieces of evidence are admitted. Cross-examination resumes.

10:07 a.m. – The jury is sent to the jury room for a break. The prosecution and defense are asked to review exhibits and decide what they agree to admit.

9:45 a.m. – Defense attorney Dick Harpootlian begins cross-examination of Worley. There is a noticeably larger crowd in the courtroom today.

9:38 a.m. – Melinda Worley, a senior criminalist in the latent print unit of the forensic services unit with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) takes the witness stand. Worley is continuing her testimony, which began last Friday afternoon.

9:35 a.m. – Judge Clinton Newman gavels court into session.