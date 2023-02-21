WALTERBORO, S.C. (WSAV) — All eyes remain on the small town of Walterboro as disbarred attorney Alex Murdaugh’s double murder trial continues into its fifth week. Murdaugh is accused of killing his wife and youngest son, Maggie and Paul, at their Colleton County hunting property in June of 2021.

The prosecution rested its case Friday and the defense began presenting its case. This week, defense testimony could prove to be pivotal for Alex’s only surviving son, Buster Murdaugh, is expected to take the stand as soon as today. He is expected to talk about his parent’s relationship and his brother Paul.

We could also see other Murdaugh family members, and even Alex Murdaugh himself, take the stand this week to support the defense’s case as well as multiple experts looking to damage the prosecution’s case by debating the investigation itself and evidence found at the scene and after.

The trial is set to resume at 9:30 a.m.

WSAV News 3 will provide extensive coverage. Follow our live blog below and watch it live each day on wsav.com and in the WSAV NOW app.

WSAV is streaming all throughout the Alex Murdaugh murder trial. Follow WSAV‘s Investigative Reporter @WSAVAndrewD and Reporter @JLeonardNews for live tweets and keep up with the trial via our live blogs on wsav.com. Tune in to News 3 at 4 p.m., 5 p.m., and 6 p.m. for full coverage.

ALEX MURDAUGH MURDER TRIAL LIVE BLOG:

9:34 a.m. – Judge Clifton Newman gavels the court into session. Defense attorney Jim Griffin says the defense plans to rest its case by Friday.

Judge Newman scolded Griffin about retweeting a tweet from the Washington Post’s opinion section that claims police were sloppy in their investigation. “It appeared on my Twitter feed this morning … Mr. Griffin, was this a part of your defense strategy?”

Griffin defends himself saying it was merely just a retweet. Newman then talks about how an NBA player was recently fined for retweeting something. Griffin vows to not tweet or retweet anything until the trial is over.

9:44 a.m. – The jury enters the courtroom. Judge Newman says one juror had to be absent and an alternate had to take their place.

9:46 a.m. – The defense calls Murdaugh’s son, Richard Alexander Murdaugh Jr(aka Buster) to the stand.

Buster tells the jury some background information on who he is like where he grew up, where he went to high school and what his interests are.

He and their friends would frequently hunt hogs around the property as there was a large population of them and they were considered pests.

Buster testifies that Paul would leave guns around the Moselle property often.

Buster says both he and Paul got 300 Blackouts for Christmas of 2016. The one that has been previously shown in court belongs to him. Paul’s gun was misplaced or stolen, so Buster’s gun became the one that they would both use.

He says Paul would use his gun and leave it somewhere and Buster would have to track it down.

10:02 a.m. – Buster testifies that he would often put his guns away and keep them loaded. He said he would commonly load Turkey rounds followed by bigger rounds just in case he missed his first shot. However, he said he would never load a buckshot with a birdshot following it.

10:04 a.m. – Buster testifies that he was living between Columbia, South Carolina and Rock Hill, South Carolina at the time of the killings. He also said Paul had an apartment in Columbia and was living there in Spring 2021 while he was attending the University of South Carolina.