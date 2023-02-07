WALTERBORO, S.C. (WSAV) — Alex Murdaugh’s double murder trial continues into the twelfth day. He is accused of killing his wife and son at their Moselle property in June of 2021.

After yesterday’s decision by Judge Clifton Newman, allowing alleged financial crimes evidence and witnesses into the Murdaugh murder trial, we should begin to hear from those witnesses today.

Murdaugh is facing more than 90 charges alleging he stole millions from his own clients, law firm, and even his own clients.

Prosecutors want to prove that Murdaugh killed his wife and son because he felt the walls closing in on him, with people asking about missing money and an upcoming hearing which would have opened up his finances.

Multiple witnesses, including families and some of his alleged victims, are expected to take the stand over the next few days.

The trial resumes today at 9:30 a.m.

ALEX MURDAUGH MURDER TRIAL LIVE BLOG:

9:30 a.m. – Court is gaveled into session.

9:41 a.m. – Defense attorney Jim Griffin reads a transcript of witness testimony from Muschelle “Shelly” Smith. Smith is the caregiver of Alex Murdaugh’s mom known as “Miss Libby.”

The state and Murdaugh’s defense team argued over the contradictions in Smith’s testimony. Griffin read the transcription where Smith said she never saw the blue jacket that SLED found in Alex’s mom’s home.

Judge Clifton Newman denied the motion to strike Smith’s testimony or to declare it irrelevant.

Griffin said the defense’s objection Monday was that the gunshot residue evidence is prejudicial. Newman disagreed with the defense and denied that objection. Juror 548 was excused for the day because he is currently at the emergency room. This juror is an alternate.

9:55 a.m. – The state called Jeanne Seckinger to the witness stand. Seckinger is the chief financial officer of the Parker Law Group, previously PMPED. Seckinger’s first testimony in this trial happened last Thursday where she focused on Alex’s alleged financial crimes.

PMPED was the law firm where Alex Murdaugh was a lawyer and partner. That law firm was founded by Randolph Murdaugh at the turn of the 19th century. PMPED eventually transitioned into Parker Law Group LLP after Alex’s departure on Sept. 3, 2021.