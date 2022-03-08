COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — Alex Murdaugh has filed legal paperwork which gives away his rights to any money or property from his wife’s estate.

The documents filed in Colleton County Probate Court, called a “qualified disclaimer”, Murdaugh states he “renounces, rejects and absolutely refuses” to accept any interest in Maggie Murdaugh’s estate.

Maggie and their son Paul were shot and killed at their family’s “Moselle” property in June of 2021.

In her will, Maggie left all money and property to her husband Alex.

That property is currently up for sale for $3.9 million. Previously the real estate agent said there were “multiple interested parties”.

By law, if the court accepts his request, the couple’s only remaining son “Buster” would be the sole beneficiary.

But a court challenge is expected because that would also take the property and money out of any of the six civil lawsuits Alex is currently facing.