COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Former Hampton County attorney Alex Murdaugh was officially disbarred Tuesday by the South Carolina Supreme Court.

The move was anticipated, but comes the same day that multiple sources confirmed charges are expected to be brought against Murdaugh later this week for the June 2021 murders of his wife and son.

Murdaugh’s law license was suspended on September 8, 2021 after he was arrested for orchestrating his own botched hit job as part of a scheme to secure a $10M life insurance policy for his living son, Buster.

“In the intervening months, [Murdaugh] has been indicted on more than eighty criminal charges arising from various ongoing investigations. Additionally, [Murdaugh] has admitted in various court proceedings and filings that he engaged in financial misconduct involving theft of money from his former law firm; that he solicited his own murder to defraud his life insurance carrier; and that he is liable for the theft of $4,305,000 in settlement funds,” the Court said.

Murdaugh was given the chance to defend himself in a disbarment hearing, but waived the right.

The Court noted that disbarment is the result of the Court’s “duty to protect the public from attorneys who are not fit to practice law.” The Court further asserted that Murdaugh’s “untruthfulness and misconduct resulted in significant harm to clients and demands his removal from the practice of law.”

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.