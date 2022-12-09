COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — Accused murderer Alex Murdaugh is back in a Colleton County courtroom Friday to hear several arguments in his case.

His attorneys want evidence in Murdaugh’s financial crimes to be barred from his criminal trial.

They also argued that mistakes by investigators have led to the “destruction” of a key piece of evidence. The shirt Murdaugh was wearing the night he allegedly killed his son paul and wife maggie.

Attorneys said because that shirt was destroyed during the process of trying to find paul’s blood spatter, the defense can’t test it and it should not be allowed into evidence.

The prosecution responded they may not enter the shirt as evidence so right now the motion is unnecessary. Another issue in court Friday, whether Murdaugh should be shackled.

WSAV is in the courtroom and will provide additional details at 5 p.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is reported.