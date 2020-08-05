Alderwomen Gibson-Carter, Blakely to hold town hall, answer questions on Savannah millage rate

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Alderwoman Kesha Gibson-Carter and Alderwoman Alicia Miller Blakely will host a virtual town hall on Friday to discuss the City of Savannah’s millage rate.

The meeting will be streamed live at 4 p.m. on the City’s Facebook page and on SGTV Channel 8.

“We want to ensure we’re listening to citizens’ voices before adopting Savannah’s property tax rate,” Gibson-Carter said. “This will be an opportunity for Savannahians to ask their at-large council members questions and share their thoughts on how the council should proceed.”

Citizens can ask questions to the alderwomen by commenting on the live stream.

“This is a great opportunity for us to interact directly with the whole community and bring their feedback to the city council,” Alderwoman Alicia Miller Blakely said. “Please, tune in and share the video to help us get as much community input as possible.”

Mayor Van Johnson addressed the millage rate at his Tuesday morning press conference.