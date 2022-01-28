Alderwoman Kesha Gibson-Carter says she’ll run for Savannah mayor

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Post 1 At-Large Alderwoman Kesha Gibson-Carter was removed from her position as chair of Savannah City Council on Thursday.

But before she left the chamber, Gibson-Carter said: “The people of Savannah sent me to this seat, and it doesn’t matter about the chair when I’m going to one day be the mayor.”

In an interview with WSAV News 3 Friday, she doubled down, saying she’ll be running in the next mayoral race.

“I, Kesha Gibson-Carter, and declaring my candidacy for mayor of the city of Savannah,” she said, while simultaneously streaming on Facebook Live.

Gibson-Carter said her message to voters will be true to the points she’s made on council and in her run for alderwoman, “to advocate for the citizens of Savannah, particularly those who among the least, the lost, the left out and the last; those citizens who are most marginalized.

“I also plan to be accessible to the citizens of our community, and that accessibility does not stop and start at Bay Street at City Hall. That accessibility means I’m going to be in their neighborhoods, I’m going to attend their programs and events.” she continued. “I will make sure that they know who the mayor of Savannah is, and it won’t just be through television and media outlets. We want to make sure that we are inclusive of all Savannahians.”

Gibson-Carter was elected to the council in November 2019 in a close race against then-incumbent Linda Bell.

In her tenure, she has often been at odds with other council members.

Back in December, the council voted to publicly reprimand her for calling an alderman racist. The year prior, she was found in violation of the city’s ethics ordinance following alleged outbursts during an executive session and reported assault of a fellow council member.

Prior to her time on council, the alderwoman was the executive director of the Rape Crisis Center of the Coastal Empire. She worked with various other local nonprofits and organizations.

The next mayoral election for Savannah is set for November 2023.

WSAV News 3 has reached out to the city for comment on Gibson-Carter’s announcement.