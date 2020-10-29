Savannah Alderwoman Gibson-Carter violated ethics code, board unanimously rules

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah Alderwoman Kesha Gibson-Carter is a step closer to a possible censure by city council.

After more than six hours of testimony Thursday, Savannah’s three-member ethics committee unanimously ruled that the at-large alderwoman violated the City’s code of ethics.

That includes a new accusation that Gibson-Carter physically attacked Alderwoman Linda Wilder-Bryan.

The ethics hearing included just some of the 30 witnesses called, mostly by Gibson-Carter. The most prominent witnesses were Savannah Police Chief Roy Minter as well as Mayor Van Johnson, who testified that the alderwoman did use profanity during the Aug. 26 executive session discussing hiring a new city manager.

The mayor said that much like the hearing, Gibson-Carter’s outbursts were disruptive to City business.

“Her profanity was more ‘eff this, eff the process, this is effed up.’ I don’t think it was toward a particular person, but it was definitely profanity which was inappropriate for the session,” said Johnson.

“Attorney Steinmetz, will you ask the mayor why I used profanity toward this process?” Gibson-Carter asked.

“Ma’am I can’t ask the mayor to speculate on why you did anything,” the attorney responded.

Johnson also spoke about an event on March 12 at his office, when Gibson-Carter allegedly struck Wilder-Bryan with her purse, and allegedly verbally assaulted her.

Gibson-Carter has not admitted any guilt. Much of her defense centered around what happens in council executive session being private, not to be discussed publicly according to state law.

The ethics board and city attorney said it was OK to discuss someone’s actions in those meetings, but not the context.

It’s now up to the mayor and city council to decide whether they will act on the ethics board recommendation.

“I just want you to know that I’m good,” Gibson-Carter told supporters in a Facebook Live.