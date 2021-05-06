Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport prepares for busy travel season

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Air travel is up by more than 30 percent across the nation. Officials with the Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport say they’re seeing an influx in travelers after a slow year.

The airport saw over 200,000 passengers in the month of April alone, and say they’re expecting crowds similar to the ones they saw in 2019.

Travelers are required to continue following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, like wearing masks and social distancing. Airport officials say compliance with those mandates has yet to be an issue.

June is expected to be the busiest month, leading many airlines to add extra flights, create summer schedules and add bigger planes with more seating capacity.

“We’re really just kind of preparing like any other summer,” explains Lori Lynah, director of marketing for the airport. “We know there’s precautions and we know that there are things in place that people have to be aware of, but we are ready for the crowds and we know it’s going to be a busy summer, and we’re excited for it.”

Lynah also says with Mother’s Day and Memorial Day weekend right around the corner, the most important thing travelers can do is arrive at the airport early. She adds that making sure people plan for ground transportation upon landing is a good idea.