Air Station Savannah crew helping search for man who fell off boat in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WSAV) – The Coast Guard is searching for a man who went missing after falling overboard near Blount Island on Sunday.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Jacksonville received notification at approximately 3 a.m. Sunday from the Tugboat Pop stating a 42-year-old man fell into the water while transiting from the vessel to a barge not wearing a lifejacket and did not resurface.

Coast Guard assets involved in the search are a MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew from Air Station Savannah and a 29-foot Response Boat-Small crew from Station Mayport.

Also searching are crews from Florida Fish and Wildlife, Jacksonville Fire and Rescue, Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and dive units.