SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – If you’ve got the need for speed, The Air Dominance Center (ADC) might just be the place for you.

As one of only four joint training centers in the country, the facility provides full-scale integrated training all the way from ground readiness to air combat.

The ADC is set to open a new high-tech hanger to house and maintain the Air Force’s new fifth generation of warplanes, including new F-22 and F-35 fighter jets. This means America’s best fighter pilots will be coming to Savannah to train.

Lt. Col. Stephen “Tracker” Thomas took command of the Center in January, and he wants Savannah to be proud of the integrated levels of training.

“I want Savannah really to be proud and the state of Georgia to be proud that we can provide a defense eco-system and a joint force training opportunity to make sure we’re successful in future conflicts.”

The training airspace is over 200 miles long, 250 nautical miles wide and 60,000 feet high. It includes three bombing ranges and is adjacent to three U.S. naval bases. The new hangar houses a vault with over 7,000 square feet of classified space and a state-of-the-art war room.

Thomas says his secondary goal is to let people know what value the ADC brings to our area.

“We want the Savannah population to know what a national treasure they have in their backyard,” he said, “and why Savannah is becoming the home of the warfighter and why they want to come here to train for tomorrow’s fight, today.”