‘Ahmaud, rest in peace’: Sentencing brings closure to Arbery’s parents

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) – The three men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery were sentenced to life in prison in Brunswick Friday.

While Travis and Greg McMichael have no chance for parole, William “Roddie” Bryan has the possibility of early release after serving 30 years.

Arbery’s parents said they finally feel like they have some closure, now almost two years after their 25-year-old son was killed.

“The day has finally come that we will get justice for Quez. The day that my family and I have prayed for has finally come,” said Wanda Cooper-Jones, Arbery’s mother.





Outside the courthouse, supporters of the Arbery family — many who have been there for the entire trial — anxiously waited for the court’s decision.

Attorney Ben Crump says the jury’s verdict and judge’s sentencing is a step forward in the fight for racial equality.

“Think about all of the Black people who have been lynched in the history of America, in Georgia who never ever got their day in court,” Crump said.

“Today, your son has made history because we have people being held accountable,” he added.

Even though they feel justice has been served, Arbery’s family says nothing will bring back the man they love.

“I sat in that courtroom for five weeks straight. But I knew that we would come out with a victory,” said Cooper-Jones. “I never doubted it. And I knew that today would come.”

“Ahmaud, rest in peace. Because mom and daddy got the Lord fighting,” said Ahmaud Arbery’s father, Marcus Arbery.

Arbery’s killers also face federal hate crime charges for allegedly chasing and killing him because he was Black.

The family says they are preparing for that trial, which is set to take place next month in Brunswick.