Ahmaud Arbery death: Jury selection begins in hate crimes trial

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) – Jury selection is underway in the federal hate crimes trial for the three men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery.

U.S. District Court Judge Lisa Godbey Wood called for roughly 1,000 potential jurors from dozens of Georgia counties after the state murder trial gained extensive pretrial publicity.

Monday, 52 potential jurors underwent questioning in Brunswick, and each one indicated they’d heard of the case. But exactly how much they know about it was asked behind closed doors.

Officials said the closed-door meetings were held with COVID and privacy concerns in mind.

FILE – This May 17, 2020, file photo, shows a mural depicting Ahmaud Arbery in Brunswick, Ga. Travis McMichael, the man convicted of murder for shooting Ahmaud Arbery is withdrawing his guilty plea on a federal hate crime charge. McMichael announced his decision Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Sarah Blake Morgan, File)

Ultimately, 30 potential jurors were selected to move forward for additional questioning while the other 22 were excused.

One of those dismissed said they knew William “Roddie” Bryan for at least six years. Another potential juror said they knew the law partner of Travis McMichael’s attorney. For another, considering their own bias, they said the racial factor of the case would make it hard for them to remain impartial.

Wood is aiming for a qualified juror pool of 36 to be narrowed down to a final group of 16. She expects the process could take until next Monday.

After that, Wood said the trial could take anywhere from seven to 12 days.