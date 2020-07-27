Agriculture officials warn Georgia residents of unsolicited packages containing seeds

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Georgia Department of Agriculture (GDA) is warning residents of unsolicited packages appearing to come from China that may contain seeds for invasive plant species.

GDA says they’ve been notified that several Georgia residents have received these packages.

The packages are being sent by mail and may have Chinese writing on them. Recipients are strongly advised not to open the packages or plant the seeds.

A Chatham County resident received this unsolicited package of seeds in early 2020 (photo: A. Baskin)

WSAV has learned of at least one Chatham County resident who received an unsolicited package of seeds. The item was delivered in early 2020.

“At this time, we are not sure what the seeds are and therefore are urging everyone to be exceedingly vigilant,” said Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black. “If you have received one of these packages in the mail, please use extreme caution by not touching the contents and securing the package in a plastic bag.”

GDA says invasive species wreak havoc on the environment, displace or destroy native plants and insects and severely damage crops.

“Taking steps to prevent their introduction is the most effective method of reducing both the risk of invasive species infestations and the cost to control and mitigate those infestations,” GDA stated.

News outlets have reported similar warnings from agriculture officials in Virginia, Utah, Kentucky and Washington State.

Any Georgians who have received unsolicited seeds in the mail from China or any other country are encouraged to contact the GDA Seed Lab at 229-386-3145 or email SeedLab@agr.georgia.gov.