Against governor’s order, Guyton mandates masks

GUYTON, Ga. (WSAV) – The Guyton City Council met Thursday night and approved an ordinance mandating masks, defying Gov. Brian Kemp’s latest order.

Anyone who fails to comply with the provision could face a fine of up to $1,000.

While the governor encourages the use of masks to combat the spread of COVID-19, an executive order issued Wednesday suspends mandatory measures. He has since brought a lawsuit against Atlanta’s mayor and council, who are still requiring face coverings.

Guyton joins other local cities like Savannah, Hinesville, Midway and Flemington in making masks mandatory.

Guyton’s ordinance states that residents and visitors must wear a face covering in any public building within the city limits. The measure also requires business owners and employees engaging face-to-face with people outdoors to wear a mask.

The measure expires Wednesday, Aug. 12.

Anyone with questions about the new ordinance or anyone in need of masks and signage for their business can reach out to city hall at 912-772-3353.