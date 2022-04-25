SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A Savannah resident was displaced from their home following a Monday afternoon fire.

Officials said crews were dispatched to the 700 block of Tuten Avenue just before 4 p.m. for a structure fire.

According to the Savannah Fire Department, the resident reportedly sustained a minor injury while evacuating their home.

Officials said firefighters arrived on the scene to find heavy, billowing smoke coming from the roof. Crews worked quickly to extinguish the fire, according to Savannah Fire, but the home received extensive smoke and fire damage.

Meanwhile, a neighboring home sustained heat damage, though it didn’t reach beyond the exterior.

There is word yet on the cause of the fire.