After two recent deadly pedestrian accidents, Burton Fire urges caution on roadways

BURTON, S.C. (WSAV) -According to the Burton Fire District (BFD), two lives were lost in the past month in pedestrian involved crashes. Now, BFD asks residents to use caution when walking, biking or driving mopeds on area roadways.

The most recent crash happened Tuesday morning on Parris Island Gateway. Officials say a man was hit by a truck and died.

The previous deadly pedestrian crash happened on September 27th, also on Parris Island Gateway.

BFD adds that both fatal collisions occurred during dark hours.

Burton fire officials encourage pedestrians, bicyclists, and mopeds to avoid these major roadways in the evening or early morning hours when visibility is low.

BFS says if traveling at those times is unavoidable, they ask individuals to make themselves as visible as possible by wearing bright-reflective clothing, utilizing lights on bicycles and flashlights for pedestrians, and wearing helmets while bicycling and operating a moped.

So far in 2021, the Burton Fire District says they have responded to a total of 12 pedestrians being struck by vehicles, which is an increase from five in 2020.

In 2020, Burton firefighters responded to 211 motor vehicle collisions, four requiring the rescue of trapped occupants, and 55% involving injuries.

Burton fire crews have responded to 215 motor vehicle collisions in 2021, 10 requiring the rescue of trapped occupants, and 61% involving injuries.