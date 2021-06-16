After mass shooting, Savannah Police plans community outreach event

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Following Friday’s mass shooting, the Savannah Police Department (SPD) says it’s taking a holistic approach to address gun violence in the city.

The first step: getting out into the community.

Along with local churches and community groups, SPD is inviting River Pointe 1 neighbors to enjoy free food and have a chance to meet casually with officers.

The community gathering is scheduled from 8 to 10 p.m. on Avery Street.

“We want children and adults alike, throughout our city, to know that they have a voice and a role in addressing this community issue,” SPD Chief Roy Minter stated.

Eight people were shot Friday night on Avery Street, including a teenager and a toddler. Two men, ages 20 and 26, died from their injuries.

“If we take these steps today to foster relationships and build trust with residents, we can prevent incidents like this from occurring in the future,” the chief said.

SPD plans to continue to host even bigger outreach events throughout the city this summer with the same goal of building relationships and addressing gun violence.

Any group or organization interested in taking part can contact SPD’s Public Affairs Office at SPDPublicAffairs@savannahga.gov.