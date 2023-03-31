SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Four months have passed since a hoax call was received reporting six people had been shot at Savannah Early College High School, prompting a massive response from several local law enforcement agencies. Now, the National Policing Institute (NPI) has released an after-action report detailing the strengths and weaknesses of law enforcement’s response to the school shooting hoax.

The report lists positives, such as an immediate response time from police, a natural team dynamic forming between several agencies and ease of classroom access.

However, the detailed report featured a lengthy list of complications with communication between law enforcement, the school and parents being the primary concern.

The report addresses a breakdown in communication between school administration and law enforcement which caused roadblocks in the response.

“There needed to be more clarity regarding the role of school administrators, some of

whom tried to direct the law enforcement operation,” the report reads.

“School administrators allowed students, teachers, and staff back into the school without

consulting with law enforcement personnel. As a result, law enforcement personnel could

not use bomb dogs to conduct an effective protective sweep.”

The NPI’s report also found faults with communication with students, families, media and the community, stating “Rumors and false information spread quickly on social media…this exacerbated the situation as family members believed in false social media narratives, which caused anger, frustration, and an uncontrolled parental response to the school.” This echoes sentiments shared with WSAV from parents when the incident took place.

The report added that school staff received conflicting instructions on whether to evacuate or remain in their classrooms which created anxiety, confusion and fear.

Finally, the report criticized the reunification efforts of the school district and law enforcement alleging that officers were “absent from securing reunification areas” and therefore couldn’t assist school staff or give timely and accurate information about the incident.

Overall, the NPI acknowledged law enforcement’s efforts in their response to the hoax incident and provided recommendations for an improved path forward in the event of a legitimate school shooting event.

View the full report below.