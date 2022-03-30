BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) – A man was arrested in Bluffton Wednesday for allegedly kidnapping a 12-year-old out of Arizona.

Betty Taylor hadn’t been seen since 11 a.m. on Sunday, March 20, when she went on a walk, her father told Arizona’s Graham County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO).

When she didn’t return home that evening, Justin Taylor said he and other family members went out looking for Betty, then contacted the sheriff’s office for help.

GCSO said they conducted interviews with friends and others who had recently had contact with the 12-year-old. She was also entered into the state and national crime databases.

Other details in the immediate days following Betty’s disappearance were limited.

On Tuesday, over a week after Betty went missing, GCSO said deputies discovered information leading them to identify Timothy Schultheis, a 23-year-old from South Carolina, in the case.

With help from the FBI in Arizona, New Mexico and the Palmetto State, the sheriff’s office determined Schultheis was located in Bluffton.

Tuesday evening, officials secured an arrest warrant for Schultheis on charges of kidnapping and custodial interference. He was apprehended the next day and booked at the Beaufort County Detention Center.

Betty was with him at the time, and GCSO said she is safe. Her parents have been notified and arrangements are being made to reunite her with her family, officials added.

Schultheis is expected extradited back to Arizona in the coming days.

“Investigative efforts will continue, but the sheriff’s office wants to thank the FBI, Department of Public Safety Investigations Unit and many other agencies throughout Arizona and other states that assisted with following tips that were received and media outlets which assisted in this incident,” GCSO stated.