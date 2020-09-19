A&E’s “Live Rescue” filming Savannah Fire Rescue in season 3

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A new season of a hit TV show is being filmed in the Hostess City with the help of some of Savannah’s first responders. Savannah Fire Rescue is now in the national spotlight after being featured in A&E’s “Live Rescue.”

Production crews have been following Savannah Fire pre-recording scenes for the last month. The show is giving an inside look at several departments across the country as they respond to emergency rescue calls live on TV. You can describe it as a high adrenaline reality TV show.

A&E’s “Live Rescue” is giving the world an up close and personal view to what a first responder sees first hand. It captures the high intensity of firefighters putting their lives on the line.

“They want to catch the dramatic calls, you know, see the fire and see the rescue and stuff like that,” Savannah Fire Captain, Roy Howard said.

Savannah Fire Rescue was chosen as one of a few departments throughout the country to show what they do best, fight fires and save lives.

“It’s been very interesting. We’ve had several calls but through the nature of the fire department you can’t always dictate when the calls are going to be so they’ve missed a lot of the things that we’ve actually done,” Howard said.

Cameras are rolling at least six hours out the day capturing blazing fires throughout the Hostess City. “Live Rescue” will follow fire crews from Savannah Fire’s station three and five. Captain Roy Howard will be featured on the show this weekend.

“They have Go Pros and they strap them to the sides of the truck, the top of the truck, and then we have an actual person in the truck with a big camera,” Howard said.

It’s a big camera showcasing what Savannah Fire is all about. So far they have shown crews responding to car accidents, elevator rescues, and fiery infernos like structure fires.

“We don’t even recognize when they are there on a scene,” Howard said.

During the week when they’re not live you can get glimpse at what these first responders do every day, even getting a taste of the South.

“Last shift we cooked boiled peanuts while they were here so they filmed a bunch of that and Friday for dinner, we’re having Lowcountry boil so they wanted to come to see that,” Howard said.

Savannah Fire could be filming for another month up to a year depending on how viewers respond to having them on the show.

A&E’s “Live Rescue” airs Friday and Saturday nights at 9 p.m.