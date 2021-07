Bluffton, SC (WSAV) – According to the Bluffton Township Fire District (BTFD), officials discovered an AED at a local trail damaged by gunfire.

Officials discovered the damaged AED at the mouth of the Linear Trail during a monthly AED inspection.

BTFD says the AED was shot sometime over the past three weeks.

AEDs are life saving devices used on individuals suffering a cardiac arrest.

BTFD says the Bluffton Police are investigating the incident.