UPDATE: Dogs removed from Savannah home after video of crated pitbull spread online

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Chatham County Animal Services has removed two dogs from a home on Windsor Road, officials said Friday.

Earlier this week, video of a pitbull crated in the yard spread online, prompting complaints to Animal Services. News 3 has also received numerous messages and emails about the animal’s living situation.

Chatham County Animal Services performed a welfare check on Friday and decided it was necessary to remove both of the dogs from the home. The owner has also been cited.

Officials say this case will now move through the court system for a resolution.

This story is developing. Read the previous version below.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Chatham County Animal Services says it is investigating after video of a crated pitbull spread online. The video shows the dog panting while s/he sits outside on a hot day.

“It’s painfully obvious that that is neglect… in this heat, there is absolutely no excuse at all,” said Dr. Jerry Williams, the owner of Animal Care 24/7 on Whitemarsh Island.

For that reason, Dr. Williams, Speaking Loudly and Often for Animals (SLOA) and a few other animal advocates are pleading with county officials to remove the dog from the residence in Windsor Park, a neighborhood on Savannah’s southside.

Williams says the dog’s panting, overturned water bowl and excessive heat are signs that officers can and should do more. Advocates say they have reported incidents of neglect at the home several times.

“That animal is not being cared for appropriately,” said Dr. Williams. “And they need to take away that animal…immediately.”

A 2017 Chatham County Animal Ordinance says the following about housing animals:

Dr. Jake Harper, the director of Chatham County Animal Services, says he cannot comment on the specifics of the investigation and cannot confirm yet whether there have been multiple reports of animal neglect at the residence.

“That case is under investigation,” he said. “The officers have been out to discuss things with the owner we are working with the owner now.”

In fact, News 3 was there Tuesday when an animal services officer checked in with the dog owner’s brother. The owner’s brother tells News 3 the dog is always safe, shaded, and has enough water. He did not have a comment after the officer left the home.

On Wednesday, the owner of the dog got in contact with WSAV. The owner says his dog spends time outside while he is at work, but is taken inside as soon as he gets home. He says his dog is well-fed and covered when he is sitting outside. He says activists took the short video out of context and refused to remedy the situation face-to-face.

The owner says his neighbors have been harassing him over the video. For that reason, he says he has been unable to file a police report. He declined a request for an interview because he believes he has done nothing wrong and would never hurt an animal.

“In most investigations, … first, we assess the situation and determine the condition of the animal. If we got a dog that’s not in dire conditions, if it’s otherwise a normal healthy dog, the first step is to educate the owners,” said Dr. Harper of the process.

On Thursday, Chatham County Animal Services confirmed that the dog is safe and that they are working “within the bounds of the law to educate and ensure the owner comes into compliance with Chatham County Ordinances.”

If that does not work, Harper says at that point, his agency will pursue harsher punishments, including penalties, fines, and taking away the animal.

If you see questionable posts online, Harper says it is important to report it to Chatham County Animal Services to make sure the right people receive the complaint.

“The most important part of it is, give us a call. If you email or if you call, then that should be enough,” said Dr. Harper.