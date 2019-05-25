Advocates, city leaders weigh in on horse and carriage rides during heat advisories

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV)- Even in excessive heat horse and carriage rides remain a popular tourist attraction in Savannah, but with such high temperatures, some animal rights advocates worry tour companies are putting horses at risk.

Horse and carriage rides drive tourism in the hostess city, but with record-breaking heat, some ask at what cost?

"The horses should not be used as commodities," said Ruth Arnone with Savannah Animal Advocacy. "Animals are living beings, and they deserve to have a life free of enslavement and use."

If the temperature reaches 90 degrees, the city requires horses get at least 15 minutes of rest between tours. Guides must also take the horses' temperature regularly and hose them down after tours.

"From what I've observed our horse companies---you know this is their investment they take very good care of them," said Van Johnson, Alderman for District 1. "So, obviously they're not going to put them in a situation where they can endanger their investment."

But, animal activist Ruth Arnone isn't so sure, and she's asking citizens to pay attention.

"Get involved, the thing we need most is volunteers we need people out on the streets that can keep an eye out that these animal are being treated according to the ordinance," said Arnone.

The ordinance requires tour guides to use a heat index provided by the National Weather Service, which records temperatures on Hunter Army Airfield.

"Temperatures on different parts of town vary, so we use the National Weather Service, which is probably the most accurate, generally, for an area," said Johnson.

Arnone doesn't agree, "as we all know the heat downtown is much hotter, the asphalt can be 30 or 40 degrees hotter and Hunter is more of an open area," she said.

Animal rights groups will meet with city leaders on June 4th to talk about amending some existing ordinances.

"We will continue to bring them to the table, continue to listen to them and take their suggestions," said Johnson. "And we'll move forth as we deem appropriate."

On June 8th Arnone is inviting citizens to come out for the second time this year to protest horse and carriage rides. She's advocating for an all-out ban.