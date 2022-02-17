Advocates call for changes to Savannah animal ordinance

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Some Chatham County residents and animal advocacy groups are calling for changes to the local city animal ordinance, as well as within animal services.

With the support of several Savannah City Council members, advocates say the ordinance is not doing enough to protect residents, their pets and animals living on the streets.

Last December, the city council met for a workshop with this issue at the top of the agenda, discussing a new proposed ordinance. Animal advocacy groups are pushing for specific and clear wording that ensures animal welfare, which they say the ordinance lacks.

One such group is SLOA or Speaking Loudly and Often for Animals, headed by Carol Williamson, a resident of Windsor Forest. SLOA has been a part of this yearslong fight since the beginning.

Along with Georgia Companion Animal Advocacy (GCAA), SLOA has put together a document outlining the changes they wish to see in the city and county ordinances. These include changes to the rules surrounding keeping animals (specifically dogs) outdoors, tethering, the number of animals permitted on a single property and definitions of animal cruelty.

The two groups met with city council members and Chatham County Animal Services Director Charles Harper several times via Zoom over 2021 to discuss Savannah’s ordinance and offer suggestions.

Ultimately, the advocates were left discouraged after the latest workshop in December.

There were only two sections of the proposed ordinance where suggestions were adopted. The first involved the removal of an exemption that would allow Harper to permit someone to forgo compliance with the ordinance. The second involved clarification on what acts are considered animal cruelty.

Instead of expanding the list of requirements surrounding animal care, the proposed ordinance loosened city rules by adopting aspects of the Chatham County ordinance. This included changing the requirements for the amount of space an animal should have to live in.

Instead of requiring 100 square feet of space, as well as an area with three sides and a roof for the animal to take shelter in, the proposed ordinance was vaguer in its requirements and did not specify the amount of space an animal should have.

“It’s much more subjective than our ordinance previously was,” City Attorney Bates Lovett said.

“I feel like we’re playing a cat and mouse game here,” said Post 1 At-Large Alderwoman Kesha Gibson-Carter, who’s also been involved in this fight since the beginning. She felt that adopting the county ordinance would be working directly against the goal of advocates.

“I wish there were just a hard, fast ‘yes’ or ‘no’ from the county, in terms of what it is they will and will not do,” she said.

AnneMarie Albaugh of GCAA was frustrated by this. When she found out that the city was looking to adopt an ordinance similar to the Chatham County one, she was disappointed.

“I’ve never seen a jurisdiction go backwards,” Albaugh said.

As the CEO of GCAA, Albaugh has worked to compare existing animal ordinances across the state of Georgia. She said she’s found that most counties and cities have recently worked to become stricter on their rules regarding animals.

“I’ve always found Savannah’s ordinance to be pretty good,” Albaugh added.

Several council members echoed frustrations that residents and animal advocacy groups have drawn attention to, including the enforcement of the existing ordinance and the overall performance of Chatham County Animal Services.

Alderwoman Linda Wilder-Bryan, representing District 3 of Savannah, said she, too, was frustrated in the services Harper is providing.

“Since his being at the realm [sic], the services have not been optimal,” the alderwoman said at the workshop. She added that she still receives complaints about the performance of Animal Services and commonly hears calls aren’t being answered in a timely manner – or at all.

“I want in writing that they’re going to be more accountable,” Wilder-Bryan said.

Albaugh said record-keeping at Chatham County Animal Services is not on par with animal services in other counties in Georgia.

For example, Rockdale County has its end-of-the-year stats reports publicly available on its website. These reports include the number of calls they’ve taken and the number of animals who have been taken in, adopted and euthanized.

“When you call them, they’re not logging your call. They don’t follow up on your call,” Albaugh said of Chatham County Animal Services.

Other counties, like Carroll and Coweta, still have their intake records online even if their records on the number of phone calls are not.

This information is freely given and easy to access, unlike the information at Chatham County Animal Services, which requires those seeking the records to navigate the Georgia Department of Agriculture website or, in some cases, file public records requests.

Albaugh stressed the difficulties she had with filing for open records requests from the county.

“I can’t prove to them they’re wrong because they don’t have any data,” Albaugh said. “And they can’t prove to me they’re doing a good job because they don’t have any data.”

Likewise, Williamson said she’s had issues with Animal Services’ record keeping. She recalled filing for open records requests on places she remembered calling about, only to be told there was no record of her call.

Harper said Chatham County Animal Services is looking for ways to be more transparent. They’re hoping to soon post monthly updates on their Facebook page to let the public know how many animals they’ve taken in and how many have been adopted out or otherwise left the shelter.

“We’re trying to get a little bit more transparency involved,” the director said.

Harper did not have plans of putting this information on the Chatham County Animal Services website but said it was possible that they might add a link to the Georgia Department of Agriculture website.

“Our website isn’t necessarily the best format for that,” he said. “We tend to get more engagement through Facebook than we do the website.”

Harper said he is open to listening to suggestions for the ordinance. He added that Animal Services is working internally to find solutions to the complaints that residents have.

In reference to the complaint about the enforcement of leash ordinances, Harper said that there were two main issues.

When people report an animal at large, he said it is often difficult to locate the animal. Harper said that while the reporter may know who the animal belongs to, if the animal is not roaming when Animal Services arrives, they cannot do anything other than recommend the reporter take the owner to court.

“There’s a perception out there that we’re this almighty powerful group that can just take people’s dogs,” Harper said.

He explained that another issue Chatham County Animal Services faces is people posting online rather than calling to report roaming animals.

“When people are seeing these posts, they’re assuming someone has called to tell us,” Harper said. “That’s not always the case.”

Still, he said he would be increasing patrols in the area.

Williamson agreed that there was an issue with people turning to social media before turning to Animal Services but she said there are more pressing matters to attend to.

She feels that changing the city ordinance is not enough.

“If it’s not being enforced, it doesn’t matter how good the ordinance is,” Williamson said.

She said because the ordinance is not being enforced on a regular basis, it creates even more problems in the community.

“The leniency from Animal Services creates a constant full shelter of homeless unwanted dogs,” Williamson said.

Savannah Mayor Van Johnson was more sympathetic to the situation.

“It’s just not humanly possible for them to work the entire county,” Johnson said. “In the end, these folks — they’re going to do the best they can with what they have.”

He suggested that the city looks into hiring animal control officers to help the county enforce city ordinances.

Savannah City Council hopes to pass something this year to update the ordinance currently in place. It was last updated two years ago.

Williamson said that her next goal is to work with the county to update their ordinance.

“We’ve got to get them to agree to make some good positive changes for the county ordinance,” Williamson said. “Somehow, we’ve got to get their attention.”

Chatham County Animal Services hosted a virtual public engagement meeting on Feb. 7 that was advertised as a strategic planning meeting.

The Chatham County Animal Services website page dedicated to the meeting seemed to advertise itself as mostly an informational meeting, but the Facebook advertisement left Williamson feeling misled. Instead of focusing on strategic planning as it was advertised on Facebook, Williamson felt the meeting was more of a prepared informational session about what Chatham County Animal Services is and what they do.

Advocates said they were hoping this would answer some of their questions. Before the meeting, Albaugh worked with Williamson and emailed a list of questions involving things like record keeping, spay and neuter policies, continuing education for animal control officers and trap, neuter and release programs.

Ultimately, advocates from SLOA and GCAA were left unsatisfied with the meeting.

“Not one of our questions was even answered,” Williamson said. “Not one.”

Harper said that his goal is to continue holding meetings with the community that will eventually lead to discussions on the issues advocates have brought up.