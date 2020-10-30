Advisory: Landline outage at BCSO’s Hilton Head Island substation

HILTON HEAD, SC (WSAV) – The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) issued an advisory Friday morning regarding a landline outage.

The BCSO says Damage to a fiber optic line has caused a temporary outage to landlines at the Sheriff’s Office Hilton Head Island substation 843-255-3300 and other extensions with the last four digits that begin with 33. Internet outages at the substation are occurring as well.

The BCSO asks residents in Hilton Head or Bluffton to call Sheriff’s Office non-emergency dispatch at 843-524-2777 for routine calls.

Officials advise to call 9-1-1 immediately if you are experiencing an emergency.