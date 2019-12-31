SPD offers advice on how to safely ring in 2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Before heading out the door to see fireworks on River Street, Savannah officials want to remind everyone of safe practices in order to ring in the new year.

As a whole, officials want people to remember a few key things.

Stay safe on the roads and don’t drive while intoxicated

New Year’s Eve is one of the busiest times of the year on the roads, especially in heavily populated areas like City Market and River Street.

Savannah Police officials tell News 3 they will be out making sure people are not driving while intoxicated.

“Every traffic team within our traffic unit will be out working tomorrow night,” said Lt. Brad Beddow of Savannah Police. “We will be out looking for drunk drivers and we will show a zero tolerance for that.”

Know the proper ways to handle fireworks

Georgia state law allows for the consumer purchase of fireworks and their usage on New Year’s Eve.

All use of fireworks, however, must end by 1 a.m. on New Year’s Day.

Officials are also warning the public be mindful of those around them when using fireworks.

“We live in a military town,” said Sgt. Jason Pagliaro from the Savannah Police Department. “PTSD and things like that are common. Please be conscious of your neighbors when you’re firing fireworks off.”

The Savannah Fire Department is also offering some advice of how to properly use fireworks.

Read cautionary labels, directions and performance descriptions before igniting fireworks

Assign a responsible adult to supervise all firework activities. Never give fireworks to children

Do not light fireworks while consuming alcohol

Wear safety glasses when igniting fireworks

Light one firework at a time and then quickly move away

Light fireworks outside on a flat, stable, fire-proof surface; away from buildings, vehicles and flammable materials

Never relight a “dud” firework. Wait 20 minutes and then soak duds in a bucket of water

Keep a bucket of water and charged water hose nearby

Never carry fireworks in your pocket or shoot them into metal or glass containers

Do not experiment with homemade fireworks

Soak spent fireworks in water and dispose of them in a metal trash can

Don’t wear bulky, loose fitting clothing that could easily catch fire

Light fireworks using a long-tipped lighter or sawdust covered bamboo sticks called punks, which are designed to keep your hands several inches away from the fuse

