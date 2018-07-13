Adopt, don't shop! WSAV kicks off 'Clear the Shelters' campaign Video

HARDEEVILLE, S.C. - News Three kicked off our annual "Clear the Shelters" Campaign with Yappy Hour at Peacock Subaru in Hardeeville Thursday.

The goal of the month-long campaign is to help find local shelter animals forever homes, and provide donations and support to local shelters in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

"We have Forest, Precious, and Doodle... three senior Pekingese," said Jasper Animal Rescue Mission's Executive Director Caitlyn Schake, "They came to us after their owner passed away, and the owner's children was not able to take care of them, so they've been living in a backyard for about a year....Really they just like to eat and sleep."

Schake says it's common for animals to be neglected when their owners pass away. In fact, summer is the prime season for surrenders.

"We see a lot of kittens, a lot of puppies, just a lot of owner surrenders as people are going on vacation and what not. So we're full. We are the county shelter so we never turn away an animal in need in Jasper County," she said.

JARM currently houses about 100 dogs and 75 cats.... All just waiting for a family.

Schake walked News Three around the shelter.

"This is Martin, he's actually our longest resident. He's been with us almost a year now... And he's a great dog, he just loves his toys, he loves people, and he's just looking for his forever home," she said.

"That's Renee, she was actually seized by animal control with two other dogs, they were all very underweight, malnourished... She's so grateful just to be loved."

"We have so many homeless animals, that there's no need to buy a puppy," Schake said.

They might come with a few scars, but they have the most grateful hearts.

"They're the most grateful dogs. You find that a dog that comes from an animal shelter, they are so grateful for the home that you give them and it's just a different kind of love," she said.

One couple drove to Yappy Hour from Savannah.

"We just lost our dog recently a couple days ago and it's lonely at home without one, so we wanted to get another one and watching your news all the time and we seen it and she says let's go up there and look at it so here we are," said Steve Newcomer.

"And we found Nedra and as soon as we walked in she (his wife, Sue) says, 'Oh look at that!' and she's been with her since we got here and she's going home with us now," Newcomer said.

Clear the Shelters continues through August. You can make donations at Peacock Subaru in Hardeeville Monday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and 1-5 p.m. Sunday, until August 23rd.