Additional mosquito sample in Chatham County tests positive for West Nile Virus

WILMINGTON ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) — An additional mosquito sample from Wilmington Island tested positive for West Nile Virus, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH).

This marks the third positive test of the virus within a month after two other samples tested positive on Aug 30.

DPH says most infected humans are asymptomatic with around 20% reporting mild symptoms. However, the virus can cause serious illness as well. Residents are urged to clean up their homes, gutters and tip over items that collect water.

County residents are encouraged to follow the “5 Ds” of mosquito bite prevention: