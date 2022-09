SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Adam Sandler is coming to Savannah’s Enmarket Arena this fall.

The show will be held November 14 at 8 p.m. and will feature a special surprise guest. The tickets for the event will go on sale Thursday, September 15 at 10 a.m. They can be found by clicking the link here.

Best known for his career as an actor in comedies, Sandler has played in films such as “The WaterBoy” and “Bedtime Stories.” Now, he is taking to the stage for comedy performances paired with music.