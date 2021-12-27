Actors you may not know are from Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — There are plenty of actors and actresses that were born in Georgia, but have you heard of these Savannah natives? Here’s a list of performers you may not have realized were locals.

Dianna Agron

Dianna Agron is most known for her role on the show “Glee” as Quinn Fabray, a popular but mean cheerleader who ends up pregnant at 16.

Agron was born in 1986 to Mary and Ronald Agron. She was raised in San Antonio, Texas and later Burlingame, California.

Though the show that many know her from ended in 2015, Agron has been hard at work developing her career as an actress, director and singer. She was recently in the 2020 film “Shiva Baby” in the role of Kim Beckett.

Mauri Leighton

Mauri Leighton was born in 1927 in the Hostess City and died in November of 1969 in New York City.

She was an actress as well as a singer and best known for her roles in “The Big Night” and “Joe Adams Presents.”

Leighton was married to Oracio Patrick “Pat” Jackson. She is buried in Laurel Grove Cemetery South in Chatham County.

J.G. Hertzler

John Garman Hertzler Jr. was born in March of 1950 to Eleanor and John Hertzler.

He is most known for his role in “Star Trek: Deep Space Nine” playing the character Martok.

He has also written several Star Trek novels and been in multiple other Star Trek shows playing various characters. In 2020 he was in the show “Star Trek: Lower Decks” playing a Drookmani captain.

Alicia Rhett

Alicia Rhett was most known for her role as India Wilkes in the film “Gone with the Wind” which aired in 1939. After her work in “Gone with the Wind,” Rhett retired from acting and instead focused on her art career.

Born to Isobel Murdoch and Edmund Rhett in 1915, she lived for 98 years before she died in January of 2014 in Charleston, South Carolina. She is buried in Saint Philip’s Episcopal Church Cemetery in Charleston.

Miriam Hopkins

Ellen Miriam Hopkins was born in October of 1902 to Homer Hopkins and Ellen Cutler. She moved away from Savannah with her mother and sister after her parents divorced. They lived in Bainbridge, Georgia before moving to New York.

She is most known for her roles in the films “Trouble in Paradise” and “Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde.”

She was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Actress for her role in “Becky Sharp” in 1935. The film was the first full-length color film to be made.

She continued acting up until two years before her death in October of 1972. She was buried in Bainbridge’s Oak City Cemetery.

Stacy Keach

Walter Stacy Keach Jr. was born in June of 1941. He is most known for his roles in the 2013 film “Nebraska,” “Escape From LA” and “The Bourne Legacy.”

Keach began his career with theater before he got involved with acting, putting his degrees from the University of California Berkeley and Yale School of Drama to good use.

His most recent film that he has worked on is “Survival Skills,” a comedy horror-thriller film made in 2020. He was also in a 2021 episode of “The Blacklist.”

James Keach

James Keach was born in December 1947 and is a brother to Stacy Keach.

Keach is best known for his work as a producer and director. He directed the series “Dr. Quinn Medicine Woman.”

As far as his acting career goes, he is most known for his role as a motorcycle cop in “National Lampoon’s Vacation” though he is also known for his parts in the films “Walk the Line” and “The Long Riders.”

Desmond Harrington

Desmond Harrington has been active as an actor since 1999.

Born in October 1976, the actor was raised in The Bronx, New York. He is popular for his roles in the films “The Hole,” “Ghost Ship” and “Wrong Turn.” Harrington is also known for his roles in the tv series “Dexter” and “Gossip Girl.”

Harrington’s most recent role was in the show “Manhunt: Deadly Games” in 2020 as the FBI Head Louis Freeh.

Omari Hardwick

Omari Hardwick was born in January 1974 to Joyce and Clifford Hardwick III. He attended the University of Georgia on a football scholarship and minored in theatre.

Hardwick has 60 different acting credits on his IMDB, though his career only started in 2000.

Hardwick was recently in Zack Snyder’s “Army of the Dead” playing the role of Vanderohe. He has also acted on television with roles in “Power” and “Being Mary Jane.”