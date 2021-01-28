Accusations fly after sudden firing of CAT CEO

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Seven months into her contract with the Chatham Area Transit Authority, Bacarra Mauldin is out. CAT’s board voted 6 to 3 to fire her.

“Nothing that I ever reviewed or received would have warranted any sort of swift action like the board took on Tuesday,” says board member Clinton Edminster who voted against firing Mauldin. He even assisted a public write-in campaign in her defense. “You may disagree with how she does things, but that doesn’t mean that they are wrong, or a means of dismissal.”



CAT board chairman Deidrick Cody says Mauldin has lost the board’s trust. In a statement released Thursday, Cody says “it is unfortunate that this is the outcome of this situation” going on to assure riders and staff and the community that CAT is moving in a positive direction. Mauldin, however, says that’s exactly what she was doing while at the helm of the agency. In her own statement she says “I have done nothing illegal, untoward, malicious or unethical. Every decision I’ve made has been well within my authority to make as per CAT policy.”



so far other board members have been reluctant to speak publicly about specifics surrounding Mauldin’s termination. One board member, choosing to remain anonymous, tells News 3 they discovered questionable hiring practices and spending on Mrs. Mauldin’s discretionary accounts. And that the budget is only in the black because of CARES Act funding for COVID relief, and not the former CEO’s actions. News 3 has put in a request for all documents supporting those claims.



