PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Chatham County Coroner’s Office is investigating a death at the Savannah Sugar Refinery on June 9.

Officials said the death of 61-year-old Robert Sallette was accidental in nature.

According to an incident report from the Chatham County Police Department (CCPD), Sallette was using a pressure lance to cut away metal inside one of the silos. The report states that as he pulled out the dangling lance from inside the silo, it suddenly exploded, sending the lance and the metal shrapnel toward him.

An official on scene told CCPD Sallette was following proper procedure with the lance and that it was unclear how it exploded.

Sallette was transported to Memorial Health where he was pronounced deceased.

According to the coroner’s office, an autopsy has been scheduled.

The U.S. Sugar Savannah Refinery provided the following statement to News 3: