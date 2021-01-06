‘Absolutely disgraceful’: Local lawmakers react to unrest at US Capitol

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Angry supporters of President Donald Trump have stormed the U.S. Capitol in a chaotic protest aimed at thwarting a peaceful transfer of power.
They have forced lawmakers to be rushed from the building and interrupted challenges to Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory.
Trump issued a restrained call for peace but did not call on his supporters to leave. Local lawmakers are weighing in.
“This is wrong. This is not who we are as a nation. Rhetoric has real consequences; people’s lives are at risk right now,” said Lowcountry Rep. Nancy Mace, who entered office just days ago. She spoke with News 3 from Washington.
