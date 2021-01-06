‘Absolutely disgraceful’: Local lawmakers react to unrest at US Capitol

Trump supporters rally Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol in Washington. As Congress prepares to affirm President-elect Joe Biden’s victory, thousands of people have gathered to show their support for President Donald Trump and his claims of election fraud. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Angry supporters of President Donald Trump have stormed the U.S. Capitol in a chaotic protest aimed at thwarting a peaceful transfer of power.

They have forced lawmakers to be rushed from the building and interrupted challenges to Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory.

Trump issued a restrained call for peace but did not call on his supporters to leave. Local lawmakers are weighing in.

“This is wrong. This is not who we are as a nation. Rhetoric has real consequences; people’s lives are at risk right now,” said Lowcountry Rep. Nancy Mace, who entered office just days ago. She spoke with News 3 from Washington.

Many have taken to Twitter to comment:

I support peaceful protests but not violence and destruction. People need to leave the Capitol now!



This is a national embarrassment. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) January 6, 2021

The violence and anarchy is unacceptable and must end. Please listen to @realdonaldtrump's call to stay peaceful immediately. Thank you to our Capitol Police and law enforcement. — Buddy Carter (@RepBuddyCarter) January 6, 2021

It is hard to believe what we are seeing at our beloved Capitol. We should be alarmed – but also deeply saddened. Protest is honored, but violence cannot be tolerated. Those who believe in America should leave the building immediately. The rule of law must prevail. — Gov. Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) January 6, 2021

In this moment of unrest, violence and anger, we must remember the words of Dr. King, “Darkness cannot drive out darkness: only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate: only love can do that.” Let each of us try to be a light to see our country out of this dark moment. — Senator-Elect Reverend Raphael Warnock (@ReverendWarnock) January 6, 2021

The violence occurring at the United States Capitol right now is simply unacceptable, and I fully condemn it.



Team Scott is safe.



God bless the U.S. Capitol Police and U.S. Secret Service for protecting us. — Tim Scott (@SenatorTimScott) January 6, 2021