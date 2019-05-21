Pro-choice supporters rally in Savannah against abortion bans

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) - Thousands across the country took to the streets Tuesday protesting controversial abortion bans passed in a number of states, including Georgia.

Hundreds rallied in Johnson Square in Savannah to "Stop the Bans." Many protestors who gathered say abortion bans are an attack on human rights.

"If you're not a woman, you shouldn't be making laws about women's rights," said Daniela Rodriguez.

It was a sea of men and women, marching from Johnson Square to Chippewa Square.

"I had my first abortion when I was 23. I was an addict at the time, and that abortion gave me the grace of God I needed to get sober and I'm now about to graduate because of that abortion," said Nora Cook. "I can't imagine a world where there are people who would not have that chance."

The "heartbeat bill" passed by Georgia Governor Brian Kemp would make it illegal for a woman to have an abortion once a heartbeat is detected, generally after six weeks of pregnancy.

"This is everyone's fight. This is a fight about freedom and a fight about choice," said Sam Deroune.

Some protesters say the rally is just the beginning. They say they'll do whatever it takes to get the laws overturned before they go into effect in 2020.

"Take action and call your representatives. Come to marches like this," said Carrie Christian.

More than 50 organizations in almost all 50 states held "Stop the Bans" protests.

The demonstrations are happening as Mississippi's abortion ban faces a test in federal court. Governor Phil Bryant in March signed a bill similar to Georgia's.

But the state's only abortion clinic is taking the bill to court and asking a judge to strike it down. Some experts say a judge will likely issue an injunction.

The State of Georgia is being sued by civil rights groups since Kemp signed the bill. Aside from those legal battles underway, Hollywood filmmakers have said they will stop production in the Peach State if the law goes into effect.

Georgia's heartbeat bill is set to take effect in January of 2020.