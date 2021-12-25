AAA Tow to Go available for holidays

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Officials urge drivers to plan ahead if they’re indulging in drinks with their Christmas meal.

But AAA says as a last resort, Tow to Go is here to help.

“We dispatch a tow truck out to take the driver and their vehicle to a safe place within a 10-mile radius,” explained Mark Jenkins, AAA spokesman. “It’s just one of the ways we’re trying to make the roads a little safer this holiday season.”

Services are available in Georgia for free until 6 a.m. Monday, Jan. 3, whether you’re an AAA member or not. Just call 855-2-TOW-2-GO (855-286-9246).

Here are the guidelines:

AAA service vehicles are limiting passengers to one per vehicle, with a face mask/covering, in accordance with established COVID-19 safety protocols. Additional passengers need to make other arrangements.

Appointments cannot be scheduled in advance to use Tow to Go.

In some situations, AAA may need to make other arrangements to get an impaired individual a safe ride home.

Tow to Go may not be available in rural areas or during severe weather conditions.

In addition to Georgia, Tow to Go is available in Colorado (Denver), Florida, Indiana (Fort Wayne/South Bend), Iowa, Michigan, Nebraska, North Carolina (Charlotte), North Dakota, Tennessee and Wisconsin.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, during the 2019 holiday season, there were 210 drunk driving-related fatalities. Officials say that’s more than during any other holiday period that year across the U.S.