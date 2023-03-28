SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A recent survey from AAA shows that Georgians have spring fever, with close to 41 percent of people in the state planning to travel this season— that’s up from 30 percent last year. This means roadways and airports in our area will likely feel the strain.

Many travelers are looking to make a splash this year. The survey found beach vacations are the top choice. That’s why AAA is expecting people to pack the roads, especially in our area. They say this increase is likely due to lower COVID concerns.

“Last year we saw the uptick in travel for spring break, but there were still some concerns about COVID, even though most folks were vaccinated and ready to get out and see family and friends–there was still a little hesitancy there. But this year folks are ready to go here in Georgia,” says AAA spokesperson Montrae Waiters.

The demand for spring break trips also signals a busy summer. Travel agents say more people are booking trips farther in advance. AAA recommends making plans sooner to avoid higher airline ticket prices and hotel rates.