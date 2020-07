SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – AAA is teaming up with Safe Kids to give free bike helmets to children in Savannah this weekend.

On Saturday, July 11 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., the public can pick up a free helmet for children 14-years-old or younger at AAA Savannah Branch 712 Mall Blvd.

Participants must register in advance, HERE.

When arriving at the drive-thru pickup, people must stay in their cars and children must be present.